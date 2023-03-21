GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye Sub-$1.21 on Fed Jitters

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no economic indicators for investors to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

While the easing fears of a global banking crisis remain GBP/USD positive, Fed Fear will influence as investor focus turns to the Fed interest rate decision.

UBS AG (UBS) agreed to acquire Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) to avoid a banking catastrophe. However, the fear of a hawkish Fed focused on bringing inflation to target remains bearish. The markets expect the Fed to lift rates by 25 basis points. In contrast, the Bank of England could take a more cautious footing.

The UK CPI Report on Wednesday will give investors a sense of what to expect.

While there are no economic indicators to consider, investors should track Bank of England member commentary. However, there are no Monetary Policy Committee Member speeches for investors to monitor, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.18% to $1.22560. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to a high of $1.22827 before falling to a low of $1.22482.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 210323 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2243 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2320. A move through the Monday high of $1.22853 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need market risk sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2362 and resistance at $1.24. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2481.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2201 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2150 and the second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2124. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2006.

GBPUSD 210323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.21196. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA crossing through the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.21196) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2320) to target R2 ($1.2362) and $1.24. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2201) would give the bears a run at S2 ($1.2124) and the 50-day EMA ($1.21196). A fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.21196) would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 210323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. Existing home sale figures for February will be in focus. However, with investors monitoring banking sector-related news and looking toward the Fed monetary policy decision, the numbers are unlikely to move the dial.

Having taken a 50-basis point interest rate hike off the table, investors need to consider whether the Fed will materially adjust the dials. It will be a balancing act to ease pressure on banks but continue to bring persistently high inflation under control.

There are no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed is in a blackout period, leaving investors to consider how the Fed will respond to the banking sector crisis.

