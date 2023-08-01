GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye $1.27 on Manufacturing PMIs

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busier day for the GBP to USD, with the UK manufacturing sector in the spotlight ahead of the Thursday Bank of England interest rate decision.

Earlier in the session, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI set the tone.

Longer-term indicators are bullish, with the bulls eying a return to $1.2950.

On Monday, the GBP to USD saw red, falling by 0.10% to end the day at $1.28344. Housing sector numbers and the BoE Consumer Credit report had a limited impact, with investors eying the BoE interest rate decision on Thursday.

It is a busier day on the UK economic calendar. The UK manufacturing sector will be in focus. Revisions to prelim figures for July will move the dial. According to the flash survey, the Manufacturing PMI fell from 46.5 to 45.0.

No Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving comments to the media to influence ahead of the Thursday interest rate decision.

Ahead of the European session, economic data from China set the tone. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped from 50.5 to 49.2 in July on weak domestic and overseas demand. Economists forecast the PMI to decline to 50.3.

The US Session

It is a busier US session, with finalized Markit manufacturing PMI numbers and the ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus. While the headline numbers will influence, investors should consider the sub-components, including employment and prices.

A pickup in hiring and an upward trend in input and factory gate prices would leave the chances of a September Fed interest rate hike on the table.

While bets on a September Fed interest rate hike have eased, US economic indicators show continued momentum in the US economy. The favored ISM manufacturing PMI will have more influence, with investors needing to consider the prices and employment sub-components. A pickup in price pressure would drive inflationary pressures. However, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI on Thursday will have more weighting.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 010823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat within the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.27464) and 200-day ($1.24350) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA, affirming the near-term bullish trend.

However, looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 48.92 reading sent moderately bearish price signals, indicating a fall through the lower level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band to target the 50-day EMA ($1.27464). However, a move through the support band would give the bulls a run at $1.29.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 010823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD remains within the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. However, the GBP to USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.28750) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.28086), sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, supporting a run at $1.27. However, a GBP to USD move through the upper level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band and 50-day EMA ($1.28750) would bring $1.29 into play.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 41.48 sends bearish signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a GBP to USD fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.28086) to bring $1.27 into view.

GBPUSD 010823 4 Hourly Chart

