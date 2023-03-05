GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye $1.1950 on Housing Sector Data

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet session for the GBP/USD. Construction PMI numbers for February will be in focus. While the numbers tend to play second fiddle to the manufacturing and services PMIs, today’s figures could garner more interest.

House prices have fallen, with higher mortgage rates and living costs creating affordability challenges. In February, the Nationwide Building Society reported a 1.1% fall in house prices year-over-year. Significantly, house prices have fallen for five consecutive months, with the building society painting a gloomy outlook.

A continued decline in house prices would materially affect consumer confidence and spending. A weakening in labor market conditions would exasperate the issue.

Economists forecast the construction PMI to rise from 48.4 to 49.1. An unexpected fall would pressure the GBP/USD.

Investors should also consider Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member speeches. However, no Monetary Policy Committee Members are on the calendar to speak, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was up 0.02% to $1.20452. A bullish start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.20482 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 060323 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid a fall through the $1.2010 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2081. A return to $1.2050 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need FOMC member chatter and weak US stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at $1.21 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2120. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2230.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1972 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950 and the second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1900. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1791.

GBPUSD 060323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a more bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.20527. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA. The signals were bullish.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($1.20527) would support a breakout from R1 (1.2081) and the 200-day EMA ($1.20912) to give the bulls a run at $1.21. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.20206) would bring S1 ($1.1972) and $1.1950 into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 060323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. Factory orders for January will draw interest. While service sector activity remains robust, inflation sticky, and the labor market tight, manufacturing sector woes continue to test investor sentiment toward the US economy. A sharper-than-forecasted fall in factory orders would support the slow and steady Fed rhetoric. Economists forecast factory orders to fall by 1.8%.

Beyond the stats, investors should also monitor Fed chatter ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony on Tuesday. Hawkish commentary would test GBP/USD support.

