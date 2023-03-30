GBP to USD Forecasts: A Spike in US Jobless Claims to Deliver $1.24

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment early in the day. As Q1 nears an end, the latest set of UK economic indicators supported a more hawkish BoE stance on monetary policy.

However, the BoE has given no signals of a need to move again, with the latest banking crisis highlighting the need to assess the impact of monetary policy tightening. While the BoE may be considering a pause, a further pickup in inflationary pressure would force the BoE into action.

Following the March interest rate hike, the Bank warned of the need for further tightening should inflationary pressures persist.

With no economic indicators to consider, investors should track BoE member commentary. According to the calendar, no MPC members are delivering speeches today, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.04% to $1.23065. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.23176 before falling into the red.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 300323 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2325 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2348 and the Wednesday high of $1.23615. A return to $1.2350 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and weak US economic indicators to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2384 and resistance at $1.24. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2444.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2289 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2250. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2266 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2207.

GBPUSD 300323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.22588. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.22588) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2348) to target R2 ($1.2384) and $1.24. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2289) would bring S2 ($1.2266) and the 50-day EMA ($1.22588) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 300323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US initial jobless claims and Q4 GDP numbers will be in focus.

Barring a material revision to the Q4 GDP numbers, the initial jobless claims should influence the GBP/USD pair. Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 191k to 196k. However, sub-200k would continue to reflect very tight labor market conditions.

Investors should also monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy.

