GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to Sub-$1.2150 in the Hands of UK Stats

It is a busy day ahead for the GBP/USD. November GDP, trade, and industrial and manufacturing production figures are in focus today. After a quiet week, with little for investors to consider, today’s stats will likely have a material impact on the Pound.

On Thursday, the ECB Economic Bulletin talked of a short-lived and shallow recession, with the markets considering the Fed to deliver a soft landing at worst. In contrast, the Bank of England has warned the UK economy faces its lengthiest recession on record.

Weak numbers today would affirm the Bank’s outlook and weigh on appetite for the Pound. Economists forecast a fall in manufacturing and industrial production and an economic contraction.

Investors also need to monitor Monetary Policy Committee member commentary. However, no members are due to speak today, leaving the markets to track chatter with the media.

On Thursday, MPC member Catherine Mann discussed monetary policy, reportedly responding to a Q&A during a lecture on challenges facing the UK economy and monetary policy, saying,

“You have a lot of different ways of looking at it. My reading is we’re not there yet.”

Mann’s comments suggest that the Bank of England has a way to go before curbing inflation and bringing it to target, which leaves the UK economy at risk of a lengthy recession.

Ahead of today’s stats, economic data from China will set the tone, with trade data for December in the spotlight. China’s reopening in January may limit the impact of any weak numbers.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.06% to $1.22138. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21992 before rising to a high of $1.22206.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 130123 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2179 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2274. A move through the Thursday high of $1.22469 would signal a bullish session. However, the Pound would need the UK stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2342. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2504.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2111 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.21 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2017.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1854.

GBPUSD 130123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.21149. After Tuesday’s bullish cross, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.21149) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2274) to target R2 ($1.2342). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.21149) and S1 ($1.2111) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.20990) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 130123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quieter day ahead on the US economic calendar, with prelim US consumer sentiment figures for January in focus. While the headline number will influence, investors should consider the sub-components, including the inflation expectations figure.

FOMC member chatter also needs monitoring. FOMC member Harker speaks today. Hawkish commentary and a pickup in consumer sentiment would support the greenback.

