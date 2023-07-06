GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to $1.2750 in the Hands of the US Calendar

FXEmpire.com -

The GBP to USD was down 0.06% to $1.26966 this morning.

Rising US-China tensions and further reaction to the overnight FOMC meeting minutes weighed.

Later today, US APD nonfarm employment change, and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers will have more influence.

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the GBP to USD. UK construction PMI numbers will be in focus today. However, we expect investors to brush aside the numbers, with US economic indicators likely to have more impact.

With theeconomic calendaron the light side, investors should consider Bank of England chatter. However, no MPC members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

Away from theeconomic calendar rising US-China trade tensions weighed on market risk sentiment this morning.

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the USeconomic calendar US ADP nonfarm employment change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers will move the dial.

A sharp pickup in service sector activity and a better-than-forecast rise in nonfarm employment would support a hawkish Fed policy outlook. However, investors should look beyond the ISM headline PMI, with the prices and employment sub-components likely to garner interest.

Other stats include the weekly jobless claims and JOLTs job openings that need consideration ahead of tomorrow’s US Jobs Report.

Overnight, the FOMC meeting minutes supported the bets on a 25-basis point Fed rate hike. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike stood at 88.7% versus 86.8% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 19.5%, down from 20.8% on Monday.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP to USD was down 0.06% to $1.26966. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP to USD rise to an early high of $1.27120 before falling to a low of $1.26966.

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD briefly moved through the lower level of the $1.2700 – $1.2750 resistance band before easing back. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD sat above the 50-day ($1.25722) and 200-day ($1.23394) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA and reflected a bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 55.57 reading signaled a moderately bullish trend, aligned with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. A move through the lower level of the $1.2700 – $1.2750 resistance band would support a run at the upper level of the $1.2700 – $1.2750 resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 060723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD faces strong resistance at the $1.2700 psychological level. Despite a bearish Wednesday, the GBP to USD sits above the 50-day ($1.26950) and 200-day ($1.26164) EMAs, sending bullish signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, signaling another run at the upper level ($1.2750) of the resistance range of $1.2700 – $1.2750.

The GBP to USD must hold above the 50-day EMAs to target last week’s high of $1.27594 (Tues).

However, the 14-4H RSI reading of 49.35 indicates a moderately bearish stance, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. A move through 50 would align the RSI with the EMAs and signals a possible breakout from the lower level of the current resistance range of $1.2700 – $1.2750.

GBPUSD 060723 4 Hourly Chart

