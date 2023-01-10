GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to $1.23 in the Hands of Powell

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment and the US economic calendar.

Earlier today, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill and BRC Retail Sales Monitor numbers did draw interest.

The BRC Retail Sales Monitor jumped by 6.5% year-over-year in December versus a forecasted 2.4% increase. In November, the BRC Retail Sales Monitor rose by 4.1%. The unexpected rise in retail sales could pose a problem for the Bank of England and its battle against inflation.

Of more influence was Huw Pill, talking at the Money Market Association of New York University (Money Marketeers) Event ‘The UK Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook,’

The Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill talked about the factors dictating monetary policy and the effects of elevated gas prices and unemployment, among other things.

While there were no pointers on what to expect from the next MPC meeting, Pill gave a sense of what the Bank is currently considering in its policy decisions.

No other MPC members are speaking later today, leaving chatter with the media to draw interest.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.08% to $1.21735. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.21979 before falling to a low of $1.21568.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 100123 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2157 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2236. A return to $1.22 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and Dovish Fed Chair Powell commentary to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2288 and $1.23. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2418.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2105 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2100 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2027.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1896.

GBPUSD 100123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.20731. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 100-day EMA ($1.20731) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2236) to target R2 ($1.2288). However, a fall through S1 ($1.2105) would bring the 100-day ($1.20731) and the 50-day ($1.20653) EMAs into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 100123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no material stats for investors to consider.

While there are no stats, Fed Chair Powell will speak early in the US session. The markets are betting on a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in February. Hawkish chatter would catch investors by surprise.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike stood at 78.7% this morning. A hawkish Powell and a hotter-than-expected CPI report on Thursday could tilt the scales toward a 50-basis point move.

