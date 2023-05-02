GBP to USD Forecasts: $1.2550 in the Hands of US JOLTs Job Openings

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. After the Labor Day holiday, house price figures and the UK manufacturing sector will be in the spotlight. While housing sector data will draw interest, we expect revisions to the Manufacturing PMI to have more impact.

According to prelim figures, the Manufacturing PMI fell from 47.9 to 46.6 in April. An upward revision should provide modest support.

With economic indicators on the light side ahead of the US session, investors should monitor Bank of England chatter. However, no MPC members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving investors to track commentary with the media.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.04% to $1.25005. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.24835 before rising to a high of $1.25122.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 020523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2549 S1 – $ 1.2461 R2 – $ 1.2604 S2 – $ 1.2426 R3 – $ 1.2693 S3 – $ 1.2337

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2515 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2549 and the Monday high of $1.25692. A return to $1.2550 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need US stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2604. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2693.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2461 in play. However, barring a US data-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.24. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2426 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2337.

GBPUSD 020523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24775. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.24775) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2549) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2604). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.24775) would bring S1 ($1.2461) and the 100-day EMA ($1.24458) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 020523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The US JOLTs Job Openings and factory Orders will be in focus. We expect increased sensitivity to labor market stats ahead of the Fed interest rate decision.

Economists forecast job openings to fall from 9.913 million to 9.683 million. While the headline figure will influence, quit rates also need consideration. A sharp decline in the quit rate would signal deteriorating labor market conditions.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings and updates on First Republic Bank (FRC) will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), and Ford Motor Co (F).

