GBP to USD Forecasts: $1.2450 in the Hands of BoE Dove Tenreyro

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no economic indicators for investors to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

However, investors can consider the impact of the latest UK labour market overview report and the inflation figures for March on the Bank of England.

The hotter-than-expected inflation numbers and steady rise in wage growth will likely pressure the BoE to shift from its recently dovish policy outlook. However, more aggressive interest rate hikes leave the UK economy vulnerable to an H2 2023 recession.

With no economic indicators to influence, investors should monitor the Bank of England commentary. Monetary Policy Committee member Silvana Tenreyro is on the calendar to speak today. Investors should also monitor chatter with the media.

Tenreyro has taken a more dovish stance on monetary policy. This week, Tenreyro supported a hold on interest rates, saying,

“At this stage, we need to be patient. There are long lags in the transmission of monetary policy. We are still to see most of the tightening pass through.”

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.07% to $1.24299. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.24397 before falling to a low of $1.24202.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 200423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2478 S3 – $ 1.2396 R2 – $ 1.2518 S2 – $ 1.2353 R3 – $ 1.2600 S1 – $ 1.2270

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2435 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2478. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.24745 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and hawkish BoE chatter to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2518 and resistance at $1.2550. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2600.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2396 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2350. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2353 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2270.

GBPUSD 200423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send mixed signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24288. The 50-day EMA narrowed the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.24288) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2478) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2518) and $1.2550. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.24288) would bring S1 ($1.2396) and the 100-day EMA ($1.23939) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 200423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index figures for April and the all-important US jobless claims numbers will be in focus.

After a quiet first half of the week, we expect GBP/USD sensitivity to the stats. Inflation and labor market components of the Index will draw interest alongside the jobless claim figures. Deteriorating labor market conditions could test the theory of a post-May Fed interest rate hike.

However, FOMC member commentary will also influence. FOMC members Waller and Bowman will deliver speeches overnight.

