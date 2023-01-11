GBP to USD Forecasts Soft US CPI Report to Bring $1.23 into Play

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

Ahead of the UK session, inflation numbers from China will set the tone. A pickup in inflationary pressures could test the appetite for riskier assets and the Pound. Economists forecast the annual inflation rate to accelerate from 1.6% to 1.8%.

Through the UK session, updates on government progress to tackle strikes and Monetary Policy Committee member commentary will also influence. MPC member Catherine Mann speaks today. Mann will give a lecture at Alliance Manchester Business School on the challenges facing the UK economy and challenges facing monetary policy.

Over the weekend, MPC member Catherine Mann commented on the energy price caps.

Catherine Mann said that energy price caps could shift spending to other goods while stating that removing the caps would create inflation uncertainty. Mann added that the caps would ‘mechanically reduce the inflation rates that are relevant for my monetary policy decision.’

In recent sessions, resistance at $1.22 has capped the upside, with the conflicting effects of monetary policy to tackle inflation and the impact on the UK economy influencing sentiment. The USeconomic calendarcould break down resistance at $1.22 this afternoon.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.01% to $1.21430. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21349 before rising to a high of $1.21463.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 120123 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2141 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2182. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.21783 would signal a bullish session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and a soft US CPI report to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2219. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2297.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2104 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2050. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2063 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1985.

GBPUSD 120123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20902. After Tuesday’s bullish cross, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.20902) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2182) to target R2 ($1.2219). However, a fall through S1 ($1.2104) would bring the 50-day ($1.20902) and the 100-day ($1.20854) EMAs into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 120123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with US jobless claims and the all-important CPI report in focus.

Both reports will draw interest. Initial jobless claims at sub-200k and a hotter-than-expected US CPI Report could reignite bets of a 50-basis point Fed interest rate hike in February.

While the numbers will move the dial, FOMC member chatter also needs monitoring. FOMC member Harker speaks today. Hawkish commentary and hawk-friendly stats would fuel demand for the dollar and sink the GBP/USD.

