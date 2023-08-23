GBP to USD Forecast: UK Services PMI Impact BoE Policy Bets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Sterling stumbles, slipping 0.19%, closes at $1.27316, reversing Monday’s gain.

Investor eyes on Flash UK services PMI’s sway on BoE’s rate hike course.

Anticipation rises: Hotter US service PMI numbers could bolster September Fed rate hike bets.

Tuesday Overview

The GBP to USD reversed a 0.19% gain from Monday, falling by 0.19% on Tuesday to end the day at $1.27316. Risk on sentiment fueled an early move to a session high of $1.28003. However, a US session reversal saw the GBP to USD fall to a low of $1.27186 before steadying.

UK Services PMI Under BoE Scrutiny

The all-important UK services sector is in the spotlight today. On balance, wage growth, inflation, and UK GDP numbers support a hawkish BoE monetary policy outlook. However, UK retail sales figures for July delivered uncertainty.

The Flash UK services PMI will impact investor sentiment toward BoE monetary policy. The hawks are eying two more rate hikes before hitting the brakes. A pickup in service sector activity would support a more hawkish outlook and tip monetary policy divergence toward the Pound.

However, a contraction across the UK services sector would reignite recessionary jitters. A services PMI below 50.0 would also leave the BoE with a single rate hike to curb wage growth before hitting the brakes. A single rate hike outlook would leave the BoE and Fed closely aligned on monetary policy.

Economists forecast the UK service PMI to fall from 51.5 to 50.8 in August.

Investors should also monitor central bank chatter with the media. No Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Members are on the calendar to speak today.

US Services PMI Forecasts Favor the Dollar

This afternoon, the US services PMI will garner plenty of interest. While the Markit survey has less impact than the ISM survey-based figures, we expect sensitivity to the Markit survey-based numbers. The looming Jackson Hole Symposium and Fed Chair Powell speech have delivered volatility over Fed policy uncertainty.

A deterioration in US service sector activity could close the door on further Fed rate hikes. The US services sector contributes more than 70% to the US economy. A contraction across the services sector would fuel recessionary jitters.

Hotter-than-expected service PMI numbers will raise the bets on a September Fed rate hike. However, we don’t expect the markets to cement a September move. Investors and the Fed will have another round of US economic indicators to consider before the September interest rate decision.

Economists forecast the services PMI to fall from 52.3 to 52.2.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 230823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sitting below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. However, looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 47.82 reflects bearish sentiment. The RSI signals a fall through the 50-day EMA to bring sub-$1.2650 into view. However, a hold above the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the lower level of the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD Daily Chart 230323

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD sits below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. However, the GBP to USD sits below the 200-day EMA while holding above the 50-day EMA, sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 49.94 reflects moderately bearish sentiment, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a fall through the 50-day EMA to bring $1.2650 into play. However, a move through the 200-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the lower level of the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band.

GBPUSD 4-Hourly Chart 230323

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

