GBP to USD Forecast: UK Retail Sales Could Fuel UK Recessionary Fears and a Pound Sell-Off

Highlights

The GBP/USD gained 0.02% on Thursday, ending the session at $1.21429.

Market sentiment toward the UK economy and the Middle East conflict sent the GBP/USD to a session low of $1.20899 before recovering.

UK retail sales figures for September could fuel UK recession fears on Friday.

Overview of the Thursday Session

On Thursday, the GBP/USD gained 0.02%. Following a 0.35% loss on Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair ended the day at $1.21429. The GBP to USD pair fell to a low of $1.20899 before rising to a session high of $1.21917.

UK Retail Sales May Fuel Recessionary Fears

On Wednesday, the UK CPI Report reignited market fears of a UK recession. Sticky inflation and softer wage growth amidst a deteriorating housing market may impact consumer sentiment. A downward trend in consumer sentiment signals a sharp pullback in consumption. UK private consumption contributes over 60% to the UK economy.

UK retail sales figures for September will garner investor interest on Friday. Economists forecast retail sales to decline by 0.2% (Aug: +0.4%). Significantly, economists predict retail sales ex-fuel to fall by 0.4% (Aug: +0.6%).

Weaker-than-expected numbers would impact the buying appetite for the Pound. A downward trend in consumption may ease pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates to curb spending.

Beyond theeconomic calendar investors must monitor news updates on the Middle East conflict. An escalation would fuel demand for the safety of the US dollar.

FOMC Members to Dictate Fed Rate Hike Bets

Fed Chair Powell left the door ajar for further Fed rate hikes on Thursday. However, the Fed Chair also spoke about US Treasury yields having the desired effects, easing bets on a Fed rate hike.

On Friday, FOMC members Loretta Mester and Patrick Harkin are on the calendar to speak. Dovish comments relating to monetary policy could affect the buying appetite for the US dollar.

This week, Patrick Harker favored leaving interest rates unchanged at the next meeting.

Short-Term Forecast

Market sentiment toward the UK economy leaves the GBP/USD under pressure. Near-term GBP/USD trends could hinge on the UK retail sales figures. US economic indicators highlight a robust economy, leaving the Fed with a more hawkish monetary policy outlook.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 201023 Weekly Chart

The GBP/USD pair sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A GBP/USD return to sub-$1.21000 would bring the $1.19055 support level into view. A larger-than-expected fall in UK retail sales and an escalation in the Middle East crisis would affect the appetite for the Pound.

However, better-than-expected UK retail sales and a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict could support a return to $1.22000.

The 14-period daily RSI reading of 38.99 suggests a GBP/USD drop below $1.20500 before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 201023 Daily Chart

The GBP/USD hovers below the 50-day and the 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A GBP/USD drop below the $1.21000 handle would give the bears a run at the $1.19055 support level.

However, a break above the 50-day EMA would support a move toward the $1.22150 resistance level.

With an RSI reading of 45.28 for the 14-period 4-hourly Chart, the GBP/USD could fall to $1.20500 before entering oversold territory.

GBPUSD 201023 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

