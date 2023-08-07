GBP to USD Forecast: Sub-$1.27 Hinged on Central Bank Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It is a busy start to the week, with Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill in the spotlight.

However, Fed speakers will also need consideration after the US Jobs Report.

Nearer-term indicators are bearish, with the bears eying sub-$1.27.

On Friday, the GBP to USD gained 0.23% to wrap up the day at $1.27370. The US Jobs Report provided a bullish end to a bearish week.

There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider today. The lack of economic indicators will leave Bank of England commentary to move the dial.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is on the calendar to speak today. Huw Pill will hold a live monetary policy report Q&A session at 1700 BST. The Bank of England expects interest rates to fall below 5% by the end of this year, suggesting a near-term hold on interest rates. Suggestions of further rate hikes would catch investors by surprise.

The US Session

There are no US economic indicators to influence the afternoon session. However, Fed chatter could move the dial.

FOMC members Bowman and Harker are on the calendar to speak today. References to the US Jobs Report, the latest Core PCE Price Index numbers, and the September Fed interest rate decision will draw interest.

With the markets betting on a Fed hold on interest rates in September, much can change this week. Hawkish Fed chatter and hotter-than-expected inflation numbers on Thursday could reignite bets on a 25-basis point interest rate hike. However, a more hawkish outlook could also raise the threat of an economic recession.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 070823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD moved through the 50-day EMA ($1.27419) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.24460), sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Notably, the 50-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, signaling bullish momentum.

However, looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 45.12 reading sent bearish price signals. The RSI signals a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.27419) to sub-$1.27. However, a hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.27419) would support a breakout from the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band to target $1.29.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 070823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD hovers below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. The GBP to USD also sits below the 50-day ($1.27894) and 200-day ($1.27937) EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA to bring sub-$1.27 into view. However, a GBP to USD move through the EMAs would support a breakout from the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band to give the bulls a look at $1.29.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 47.62 sends bearish signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI is aligned with the EMAs, signaling a GBP to USD return to sub-$1.27.

Price action today is hinged on central bank chatter.

GBPUSD 070823 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.