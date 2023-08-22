GBP to USD Forecast: Sterling Glimpses $1.28, But UK Recession Fears Linger

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

GBP to USD witnessed a Monday rise, peaking at 1.27670 after a dip to $1.27103 earlier in the day.

As investor sentiments lean towards BoE policies, GBP/USD eyes the $1.28 threshold.

Pending private sector PMI insights could highlight risks of the UK plunging into a recession.

Monday Overview

On Monday, the GBP to USD gained 0.19%, ending the day at $1.27735. The GBP to USD fell to a low of $1.27103 before striking a high of 1.27670.

The Calm Before the Storm

It is a relatively quiet day on the UKeconomic calendar CBI Industrial Trend Orders for August will draw interest ahead of prelim August private sector PMI numbers tomorrow.

Economists forecast a decline from -9 to -13, leaving the GBP/USD at risk of a pullback on weaker-than-expected numbers. A marked fall in the CBI number would test the bullish sentiment.

A pickup in market risk appetite and investor sentiment toward BoE monetary policy goals have brought $1.28 into view. With the markets betting on the BoE to push ahead with further interest rate hikes, monetary policy divergence has narrowed against the dollar, supporting the current upswing from sub-$1.2650.

However, sentiment can shift rapidly, with the UK economy still at risk of entering a recession. Private sector PMI numbers on Wednesday will give investors a bird’s eye view of the UK economy midway through the third quarter. An unexpected contraction across the services sector would sound the recession alarm bell.

While the UKeconomic calendaris light, no Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Members are on the calendar to speak today. However, investors should monitor the news wires for BoE member commentary with the media. Dovish forward guidance could stall the current GBP/USD run toward $1.28.

US Housing Sector and Fed Chatter in Focus

US existing home sales for July will draw interest this afternoon. Economists forecast a 0.5% decline, following a 3.3% slide in June. With elevated mortgage rates, another slump in sales could increase scrutiny of the US housing market. The US housing sector is a barometer of the US economy.

Deteriorating housing sector conditions, through a surge in inventories and falling house prices, would adversely affect consumer sentiment and consumption. However, US labor market conditions remain favorable, suggesting no immediate need for concern.

Higher mortgage rates have led to a fall in homes available for sale as homeowners wait for mortgage rates to recede from current levels.

Beyond the numbers, FOMC member commentary will influence as investors look ahead to the Jackson Hole Symposium. FOMC members Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, and Austan Goolsbee are on the calendar to speak today. Voting members Bowman and Goolsbee will have more sway on the GBP/USD pair.

With a divided market on whether the Fed will raise interest rates one last time, hawkish chatter would test buyer appetite for the GBP/USD. Considering the latest US economic indicators, dovish commentary would catch the markets by surprise.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 220823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD hovering below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. However, looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 51.31 reflects bullish sentiment. The RSI signals a move through the lower level of the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band to target $1.2850. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would give the bears a run at $1.2650.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 220823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD remains below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. However, the GBP to USD holds above the 200-day and 50-day EMA, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 59.42 reflects bullish sentiment, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs, signaling a move through the lower level of the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band to target $1.2850. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA would bring the 50-day EMA and $1.2650 into play.

GBPUSD 220823 4 Hourly Chart



