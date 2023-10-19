GBP to USD Forecast: Inflation Sparks Uncertainty for the Pound Ahead of Fed Chair Powell

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The GBP/USD fell by 0.35% on Wednesday, ending the session at $1.21400.

UK inflationary pressures and softer wage growth fueled concerns about the economic outlook.

The Middle East conflict and Fed Chair Powell will be focal points on Thursday.

Overview of the Wednesday Session

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD fell by 0.35%. Following a 0.24% loss on Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair ended the day at $1.21400. The GBP to USD pair rose to a high of $1.2111 before falling to a low of $1.21368.

Inflation Refuels Bets on a UK Recession

UK inflation figures for September and softer wage growth reignited fears of a UK economic recession. The combination of elevated interest rates and sticky inflation may curb consumer spending. UK private consumption contributes over 60% to the UK economy.

While sticky inflation keeps a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike on the table, the ongoing Middle East conflict introduces further uncertainty for the BoE.

In recent speeches, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill warned that policy decisions will be finely balanced. With no economic indicators to consider on Thursday, investors should consider BoE commentary.

However, it’s also necessary to consider news updates regarding the Middle East conflict. An escalation in the Middle East conflict would fuel demand for the US dollar.

Fed Chair Powell and US Jobless Claims in the Spotlight

Later today, US initial jobless claims will draw interest. A modest increase would continue to reflect tight labor market conditions. Economists forecast claims to increase from 209k to 212k in the week ending October 14. Markets may view claims below 220k as favorable for the US dollar.

Tight labor market conditions support wage growth. An uptrend in wage growth fuels consumer spending and demand-driven inflationary pressures. A more hawkish Fed rate path would raise borrowing costs and lower disposable incomes, forcing consumers to curb spending.

Philly Fed Manufacturing and existing home sales are also on the calendar. However, Fed speeches will likely draw more interest. Fed Chair Powell and FOMC members Bostic, Bowman, Goldsbee, and Harker will speak on Thursday. Support for a Fed rate hike to curb spending would affect the appetite for the GBP/USD.

Short-Term Forecast

Sticky UK inflation supports a BoE rate hike. However, the likely impact of a rate hike on the UK economy leaves the Pound vulnerable to another pullback. In contrast, the US economy remains robust, allowing the Fed to support higher-for-longer interest rates to tackle inflation.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 191023 Weekly Chart

The GBP/USD pair remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

A GBP/USD fall below $1.21000 would bring $1.20500 and the $1.19055 support level into view. An escalation in the Middle East conflict and a hawkish Fed Chair Powell will likely affect the buyer appetite for the GBP/USD.

However, dovish Fed commentary and a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict would support a return to $1.22000. Concerns over the effect of elevated UK inflation on consumption would likely leave the GBP/USD short of the $1.22150 resistance level.

The 14-period daily RSI reading of 38.11 indicates a GBP/USD drop to $1.21000 before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 191023 Daily Chart

The GBP/USD remains below the 50-day and the 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A GBP/USD fall below the $1.21000 handle would support a move toward the $1.19055 support level.

However, a return to $1.21500 would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA and the $1.22150 resistance level.

With an RSI reading of 39.11 for the 14-period 4-hourly Chart, the GBP/USD may drop below $1.21000 before entering oversold territory.

GBPUSD 191023 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

