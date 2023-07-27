GBP to USD Forecast: Bulls Eye $1.31 on Monetary Policy Divergance

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It is a busy day for the GBP to USD as investors respond further to the Fed Chair Powell press conference.

US GDP numbers for Q2 could tip the monetary policy divergence scales further in favor of the Pound.

Near-term indicators are bullish, with the bulls eying a return to $1.31.

On Wednesday, the GBP to USD gained 0.30% to wrap up the day at $1.29408. The Fed Chair Powell press conference sent the GBP to USD to a session high of $1.29600.

It is a quiet Thursday session on the UKeconomic calendar with no UK economic indicators to influence. The lack of economic indicators will leave the Fed Chair Powell press conference to resonate before the US session.

Market bets on two further Bank of England interest rate hikes tipped the monetary policy divergence scales in favor of the Pound overnight. While the Fed Chair left the door ajar to a September hike, investors are betting on softer inflation to shut the door on further Fed tightening.

No Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving comments to the media to influence.

The US Session

US core durable goods and jobless claims will draw interest. However, prelim Q2 GDP numbers should have more impact. Fed Chair Powell and the markets are betting on a soft landing. Weaker-than-expected GDP numbers would reignite recessionary fears in the wake of the Fed 25-basis point interest rate hike.

While the GDP number will be the focal point, jobless claims numbers should continue reflecting tight labor market conditions. Tight labor market conditions would support consumer confidence and spending, both material to service sector activity. However, tight labor market conditions would leave a September Fed rate hike on the table.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 270723 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat above the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band after ending a seven-day losing streak on Tuesday. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.27419) and 200-day ($1.24246) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA, affirming the near-term bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 59.38 reading sent bullish price signals, aligning with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. A GBP to USD return to $1.30 would give the bulls a run at $1.31 and the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band. However, a fall through the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band would bring sub-$1.28 and the 50-day EMA ($1.27419) into view.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 270723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD holds above the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. The GBP to USD also sits above the 50-day ($1.29074) and 200-day ($1.28012) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled away the 200-day EMA, signaling a run at $1.31 and the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.29074) would bring the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band and the 200-day EMA ($1.28012) into view.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 65.07 sent bullish signals, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a run at $1.31 and the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band.

GBPUSD 270723 4 Hourly Chart

