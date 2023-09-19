GBP to USD Forecast: British Pound Teeters Amidst Inflation Surge and BoE’s Stance

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Monday Recap: GBP to USD slightly rebounds by 0.01% after a 0.22% dip last Friday, settling at $1.23820.

Economic Stakes: Rising rates could dampen wage growth, straining the UK’s consumer-dependent economy.

Fed’s Deliberations: With the FOMC meeting getting underway today, the market eyes a potential pause in rate hikes.

Overview of the Monday Session

On Monday, the GBP to USD pair gained 0.01%. Following a 0.22% loss on Friday, the GBP/USD ended the day at $1.23820. The GBP/USD pair rose to a high of $1.24104 before falling to a low of $1.23700.

GBP/USD in a pre-Inflation Report and BoE Holding Pattern

The GBP/USD remains at risk of further losses. On Wednesday, UK inflation figures will set the tone ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision.

Significantly, economists forecast the UK annual inflation rate to accelerate from 6.8% to 7.1% in August. An uptick in inflationary pressure would align with market bets on the BoE raising interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

Higher interest rates impact the labor market, wage growth, and disposable income. A fall in disposable income would weigh on consumer spending and ease demand-driven inflationary pressure.

However, a pullback in spending would also raise the chances of a prolonged UK economic recession. UK consumption accounts for over 60% of the UK economy.

Considering the inflation-GDP dynamic, a dovish BoE rate hike will likely test GBP/USD buyer appetite. A dovish rate hike would likely consist of a 25-basis point rate hike and the suggestion of an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle.

FOMC Meeting Gets Underway Today

The FOMC meeting begins today, with the markets betting on the Fed hitting the pause button on Wednesday. Recent US economic indicators suggest the US may avoid a Fed-fueled recession, leaving a final rate hike on the table.

Investors remain wary ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. Upbeat revisions to the FOMC economic projections could also ease bets on a 2024 Fed interest rate cut.

US housing sector numbers are unlikely to influence investor sentiment toward the Fed and the FOMC economic projections. However, the markets should be wary of a significant deterioration in housing sector conditions.

A deterioration in housing sector conditions would impact consumer confidence and spending intentions. A pullback in spending would ease demand-driven inflation and raise the prospects of a US recession. US private consumption accounts for over 65% of GDP.

Short-Term Forecast

The dollar remains in the driving seat. While the BoE may lift rates one final time on Thursday, the economic outlook looks grim. In contrast, the US economy remains robust, with the Fed likely to leave one rate hike on the table before hitting the brakes.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The GBP/USD pair sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals. Failure to break above the $1.24410 resistance level would support a GBP/USD fall to sub-$1.23. A return to sub-$1.23 would bring the $1.22150 support level into view.

However, a break above the $1.24410 resistance level would support a GBP/USD move to the 200-day EMA. Recessionary jitters will likely cap the upside.

The 14-period daily RSI reading of 30.11 indicates the GBP/USD pair on the border of oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 190923 Daily Chart

The GBP/USD remains below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish near-term price signals. A GBP/USD break above the $1.24410 resistance level and 50-day EMA would support a GBP/USD move toward the 200-day EMA.

Selling pressure at the $1.24410 resistance level will likely intensify. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the resistance level.

However, failure to break above the resistance level and 50-day EMA would leave sub-$1.23 and the $1.22150 support level in view.

With a 35.27 reading on the 14-period 4-hourly RSI, the GBP/USD can return to $1.2350 before hitting oversold territory.

GBPUSD 190923 4 Hourly Chart



