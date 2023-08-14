GBP to USD Forecast: Bears Target Sub-$1.2650 on Risk Aversion

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It is a big week ahead for the GBP/USD, with UK wage growth, CPI numbers, and retail sales in focus.

UK GDP numbers raised the bets on a more hawkish BoE monetary policy outlook. However, central bank chatter will need monitoring today.

The nearer-term technical indicators are bearish, with sub-$1.26 in view.

On Friday, the GBP to USD gained 0.13% to wrap up the day at $1.26920. Hotter-than-expected UK GDP numbers for Q2 supported a brief return to $1.27 before US PPI numbers sent the GBP/USD back to sub-$1.27.

It is a quiet start to a busy week for the GBP to USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider. The lack of UK economic indicators will leave the GBP to USD in the hands of market risk sentiment. However, investors will likely look ahead to the UK Labour Market Overview, where a pickup in wage growth would support a more hawkish BoE policy outlook.

While the UKeconomic calendaris light, no Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

The US Session

It is a quiet US session, with no economic indicators to influence. The lack of US economic indicators will leave the GBP/USD pair in the hands of Fed chatter.

While no FOMC members are on the calendar to speak today, commentary with the media will move the dial. Despite sticky core inflation, the probability of the Fed standing pat in September increased from 87.0% to 90.0% last week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the chance of a 25-basis point September rate hike was just 10.0%. Hawkish chatter should move the dial.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 140823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD sat below the 50-day EMA ($1.27354) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.24588), sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

Notably, the 50-day EMA narrowed to the 200-day EMA, signaling further price losses.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 40.71 reflects bearish sentiment. The RSI signals a fall to sub-$1.2650 to bring the $1.2520 – $1.2440 support band into view. However, a GBP to USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.27354) would support a run at the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 140823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD hovers below the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. The GBP to USD also sits below the 50-day ($1.27388) and 200-day ($1.27755) EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA fell back from the 200-day EMA, a bearish price signal. However, a GBP to USD move through the 50-day EMA would support a run at the 200-day EMA and the $1.2785 – $1.2862 resistance band. Failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave sub-$1.2650 and the $1.2520 – $1.2440 support band in play.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 39.72 reflects bearish sentiment, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a fall to sub-$1.2650 to bring the $1.2520 – $1.2440 support band into play.

GBPUSD 140823 4 Hourly Chart

