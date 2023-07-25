GBP to USD Forecast: Bears Eye Sub-$1.27 on US Consumer Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet start to the day for the GBP to USD, with CBI Industrial Tend Orders unlikely to move the dial.

However, US consumer confidence figures will influence, with the FOMC meeting underway later today.

Near-term indicators are bearish, with the bears eying a return to sub-$1.27.

On Monday, the GBP to USD fell by 0.24% to wrap up the day at $1.28214. Weaker service sector activity and a more marked contraction in the manufacturing sector extended the losing streak to seven sessions.

However, it is a quieter Tuesday session on the UK economic calendar. CBI Industrial Trend Orders for July will draw interest today. A sharper-than-forecasted slide would place the GBP to USD under further pressure.

The CBI Industrial Trend Orders Report tends to have a limited impact on the Pound, with the BoE focused on wage growth, consumer spending, and inflation. However, with nothing else to consider and recessionary jitters lingering, we could see some GBP to USD sensitivity.

No Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving comments to the media to influence.

The US Session

US consumer confidence numbers for July will move the dial this afternoon. Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to rise from 109.7 to 111.5.

An upward trend in the US CB Consumer Confidence Index would signal a pickup in consumption that would fuel demand-driven inflationary pressure. The numbers could influence the Fed, with consumers likely responding to bets on the Fed hitting the proverbial brakes.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat within the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band after a seven-day losing streak. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.27218) and 200-day ($1.24133) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA, affirming the near-term bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 50.95 reading sent moderately bullish price signals, which aligned with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. A GBP to USD return to $1.29 would give the bulls a run at $1.30. However, a fall through the lower level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.27218) into view.

4-Hourly Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD sits below the upper level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. The GBP to USD remains below the 50-day EMA ($1.29085) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.27884), sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a fall through the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band and the 200-day EMA ($1.27884). However, a GBP to USD return to $1.29 would support a breakout from the 50-day EMA ($1.29085) to target $1.30.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 38.29 sent bearish signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, signaling a fall through the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band and the 200-day EMA ($1.27884).

