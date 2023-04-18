GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Rallies Back Into Same Region

GBP to USD Forecast Video for 19.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we have broken back above the 1.24 level to begin looking toward the same range that we had been in previously. There does seem to be a lot of noise between 1.24 and 1.25, so I think it is worth paying close attention to what is going on. If we were to break above the 1.25 level, then it’s possible that the market really could take off to the upside, perhaps trying to get to the 1.2750 level.

That being said, the market is more likely than not going to continue to see a lot of resistance just above, so I don’t necessarily think that we break out quite easily. The fact that there is not a lot of economic announcements until the end of the week probably keeps this market somewhat quiet over the next couple of days, so therefore it’s likely that we could see a lot of back and forth in this general vicinity. Ultimately, this is a situation where I think we are trying to determine whether or not we can finally break out for a bigger move.

There are a lot of different reasons to believe that we are on the precipice of something big, not the least of which would be technical analysis. However, a lot of traders out there are trying to bet on whether or not the Federal Reserve will have to loosen its monetary policy. If they do, that obviously would be negative for the US dollar, and it seems as if a lot of people are betting on that being the case. Whether or not that’s actually true might be a completely different argument, but right now it looks as if we are trying to sort things out. If we were to break down below the lows of the last couple of weeks, then the market is likely to go down to the 50-Day EMA, or perhaps down to the 200-Day EMA.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.