GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Consolidate Yet Again

GBP to USD Forecast Video for 28.04.23
British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis
The British pound has rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of back and forth in the same area that we have been in. The 1.24 level on the bottom and the 1.25 level on the top show quite a bit of noise in choppiness, perhaps the market is trying to work off the froth from the initial push higher. Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to determine whether or not they are going to take off, or if the market has gotten a bit overdone and needs to pull back.
If the market were to break down below the 1.2350 level, then it’s possible that we will test the 50-Day EMA, and then perhaps break down to the 200-Day EMA which is closer to the 1.22 level. The market breaking above the 1.2550 level opens up the possibility of a move to the 1.2650 level, which is the last vestiges of resistance. Anything above there has this market turning into a “buy-and-hold” type of market, opening up the possibility of a move all the way to the 1.30 level.
That being said, the market is generally very noisy, and I do not think we are quite ready to do so. There are a lot of PMI numbers coming out during the day on Friday which could give us a bit of a momentum-building move, but in the short term, it looks as if we are going to continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, and therefore think we’ve got a situation that the market is building up inertia to start trying to build up a bigger move. After all, a market cannot sit still forever, and I think you are starting to see the argument made that we are going to break out sooner or later. As you can see on the chart, I have a rectangle, and that shows exactly what I think the market is trying to figure out at the point we are in right now, whether or not we can break out of this little area.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- EUR/USD: Remains Near One-Year High Amid Strong European Economy, US Concerns
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to See Support Despite Recent Selling
- Intel’s Q1 Losses Deepen, But Stock Rises 3% in Extended Trading.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.