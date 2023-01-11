GBP to USD Faces a Test at $1.2190 as Softer US Inflation Bets Rise

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

The GBP/USD was on the move this morning. Market expectations of softer US inflation numbers supported a partial recovery of Wednesday’s loss.

However, while softer US inflation figures would support a less aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory, the UK economic outlook continues to look bleak. Sustained consumer spending, supported by energy price caps, could force the Bank of England to continue lifting rates aggressively to bring inflation to target.

Over the weekend, MPC member Catherine Mann commented on the energy price caps.

According to Bloomberg, Catherine Mann said that energy price caps could allow a shift in spending to other goods while also stating that removing the caps would create inflation uncertainty. Mann added that the caps would ‘mechanically reduce the inflation rates that are relevant for my monetary policy decision.’

In November, the Bank of England warned that the UK faced its lengthiest recession on record. While ISM survey-based PMI numbers from the US pointed to a December contraction in the private sector, investors are betting on a soft landing for the US economy, suggesting increased resistance for the GBP/USD at current levels.

This morning, the World Bank revised its economic growth forecasts, highlighting the risks to the GBP/USD. However, no other MPC members are speaking later today, leaving chatter with the media to draw interest.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.09% to $1.21609. A range-bound start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21407 before rising to a high of $1.21641.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 110123 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2153 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2196 and the Tuesday high of $1.21979. A return to $1.2190 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2241. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2329.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2108 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2100 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2065.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1976.

GBPUSD 110123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20809. The 50-day EMA crossed through the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.20809) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2196) to target R2 ($1.2241). However, a fall through S1 ($1.2108) would bring the 50-day ($1.20809) and the 100-day ($1.20805) EMAs into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 110123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no material stats for investors to consider.

The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment. Fed Chair Powell refrained from discussing policy on Tuesday, leaving investors flat-footed. With the US CPI Report out on Thursday, hopes of another leg down on inflation should support the GBP/USD ahead of Friday’s UK economic indicators.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike stood at 79.2% this morning. A hotter-than-expected CPI report on Thursday could tilt the scales toward a 50-basis point move.



