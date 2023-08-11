GBP/JPY Weekly Forecast – British Pound Continues to Threaten a Breakout

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 14.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Weekly Technical Analysis

The British pound rallied significantly during the course of the trading week, as the Japanese yen continues to be a bit of a punching bag for most currencies. That being said, the market is likely to continue seeing a lot of volatility in this general vicinity, mainly due to the fact that there is without a doubt a lot of resistance just above. Nonetheless, the Bank of Japan and its ultra-loose monetary policy continues to work against the value of the yen, and I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we make it to the ¥185 level. The ¥185 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but it’s also an area that previously had seen some action in the past.

Short-term pullbacks at this point should continue to be buying opportunities, but I don’t necessarily think this market is one that is going to be stable. After all, we continue to see a lot of noise in general when it comes to risk appetite and this pair is highly sensitive to risk appetite. Underneath, the ¥180 level should offer support, and therefore if we were to break down below it I think that would be a big deal. With this, I like the idea of buying dips, and perhaps taking advantage of “cheap British pounds.” I don’t have any interest in buying the Japanese yen whatsoever, and I do think that it continues to struggle on the whole. After all, with the Bank of Japan being so aggressive in its quantitative easing, nobody wants to own the currency.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.