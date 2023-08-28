GBP/JPY Forecast – Pound Continues to Look Towards Upside Against Yen

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 29.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The British pound displayed a fluctuating trajectory during Monday’s trading session, initially experiencing a decline that was later reversed, signifying a resurgence of activity. This pattern shift indicates the market’s pursuit of the ¥185 level, a significant benchmark with psychological implications. The possibility of reaching the ¥186.50 level hinges on surpassing the previous candlestick’s high. Conversely, breaching the low of Friday’s candlestick could lead to a potential downward movement towards the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average situated around ¥181.50.

A key driver behind the British pound’s prevailing demand over the Japanese yen is the substantial interest rate gap between the two economies. This divergence acts as a powerful impetus, akin to a locomotive in motion. Given consistent conditions, the market might successfully breach the ¥185 level and aim for higher thresholds. Such a scenario could present an appealing buying opportunity. However, caution in position sizing is crucial due to existing uncertainties. The potential for heightened volatility underscores the need for a gradual approach to building positions. Nevertheless, a swift escalation could transpire once market momentum picks up post-summer holiday lull.

Maintaining its current stance, the Bank of Japan is likely to prevent substantial strengthening of the Japanese yen for a significant duration. This context underscores the importance of identifying and capitalizing on value opportunities. The prevailing interest rate gap will continue to shape the market’s trajectory, offering traders an incentive to retain their positions over the long term. The viability of shorting the pound arises only if a decisive breach below ¥180 occurs.

In summary, the British pound’s initial dip on Monday was counterbalanced by a subsequent resurgence, indicating renewed market activity. The quest for the psychologically significant ¥185 level remains a central focus. The potential to break out towards ¥186.50 is feasible with the right momentum, while a downward movement could target the 50-Day EMA around ¥181.50. The British pound’s demand is underpinned by substantial interest rate disparities, propelling the market’s dynamics. Navigating uncertainties demands cautious position sizing, especially with the prospect of heightened volatility upon the return of post-summer holiday momentum. The trajectory of the Japanese yen hinges on the Bank of Japan’s actions. Seizing value opportunities and capitalizing on the interest rate gap remain integral strategies, while shorting becomes plausible only with a clear breach below ¥180.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.