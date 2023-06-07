GBP/JPY Forecast – Pound Continues to Find Buyers on Dips

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 08.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The British pound experienced a slight retreat against the Japanese yen during Wednesday’s trading session, demonstrating a rather volatile market environment. As a result, exercising caution when determining your position sizing becomes imperative. However, amidst the prevailing turbulence, it is crucial to focus primarily on the prevalent noisy behavior.

A significant resistance level lies at ¥175, representing a substantial psychological and round figure. This area has maintained its significance over the years, emphasizing its importance. Consequently, I believe it to be the initial target. Should we manage to surpass this level, it will likely unlock the potential for a more substantial upward movement. Furthermore, attention should be directed towards the ¥170 level beneath, which is anticipated to serve as a significant support level. Traders and investors will pay close attention to this area, particularly since the 50-Day EMA coincides. Consequently, many buyers are expected to take advantage of the favorable exchange rate between the British pound and the Japanese yen, perceiving it as an opportunity to acquire relatively inexpensive British pounds. It is worth noting that the Japanese yen remains mired in pessimism due to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control.

At present, it is highly likely that we will witness significant fluctuations in the market. Nevertheless, I consider each retracement as an opportunity to enter the market as a buyer. The overall bullish sentiment is unmistakable, and this trend is expected to persist over the long term. Consequently, there needs to be more incentive to seek alternative strategies. Bearing this in mind, I view the market through the lens of an enduring bullish trend characterized by sporadic fluctuations but predominantly upward pressure. Only a fundamental shift in Tokyo could alter this dynamic.

At the end of the day, the British pound initially experienced a minor setback against the Japanese yen, leading to increased market noise. It is crucial to exercise caution when determining position sizing in such circumstances. However, amidst this volatility, it is essential to concentrate on the prevalent noisy behavior. The ¥175 level is a noteworthy resistance, characterized by its psychological significance and historical relevance. Breaking above this level would pave the way for more upward movement. Additionally, the ¥170 level below, coupled with the presence of the 50-Day EMA, is expected to act as a significant support level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.