GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Test the 180 Level

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 21.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

During Thursday’s trading session, the British pound attempted a rally against the Japanese yen but faced resistance near the ¥180 level. This article delves into the factors influencing the exchange rate between the two currencies, emphasizing the importance of understanding market dynamics to make informed trading decisions in this volatile environment.

A crucial factor impacting the Japanese yen’s performance against major currencies, including the British pound, is the Bank of Japan’s dovish stance. This monetary policy approach casts a negative shadow on the yen and influences its exchange rate. On the other hand, the British pound has exhibited significant bullish momentum, a trend likely to persist in the foreseeable future. Traders are advised to align with this prevailing trend and consider buying opportunities during price dips.

The British pound’s rally is supported by robust inflation levels in the United Kingdom. This sustained strength indicates that the Bank of England is likely to maintain a hawkish stance. However, caution is warranted in this volatile environment. Traders should remain vigilant about periodic market fluctuations and pay attention to the significance of the ¥184 resistance level. A breakout above this level could set the stage for further gains, potentially targeting ¥185. Managing risk by maintaining reasonable position sizes is crucial in this scenario. After all, this pair is known to be very volatile under the best of situations, and in this environment, it is probably going to be more so.

The ¥177.50 level underneath features the 50-Day EMA and could offer a significant amount of support. All things being equal, this is a scenario where you think you’ve got to look at this through the prism of a market that will eventually offer a nice buying opportunity, and quite frankly if we break down from where we are right now, it only interests me even more. If we can break above the ¥182.20 level, that opens up a move to that previously mentioned one ¥84 level. Ultimately, I remain bullish. It’s just a matter of time as to when I start buying again.

At the end of the day, the exchange rate between the British pound and Japanese yen exhibits volatility, influenced by the Bank of Japan’s dovish stance and the pound’s bullish momentum. Traders are advised to consider buying opportunities during price dips in line with the prevailing trend. However, it is essential to exercise caution due to potential market fluctuations.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.