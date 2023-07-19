GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to See Upward Momentum Against Yen

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 20.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

During Wednesday’s trading session, the British pound initially attempted to rally against the Japanese yen but faced resistance near the ¥180 level. However, market support emerged, leading to a back-and-forth movement. This article explores the factors influencing the exchange rate between the British pound and Japanese yen and provides insights for traders navigating this volatile environment.

The Bank of Japan’s dovish stance remains a crucial factor shaping the Japanese yen’s performance against major currencies, including the British pound. This dovishness casts a shadow of negativity on the yen, potentially influencing its exchange rate. In contrast, the British pound has experienced a substantial bullish run, which is likely to persist. Traders are advised to avoid fighting the prevailing trend and consider buying the dips as a favorable strategy.

The United Kingdom’s inflation levels have been significant drivers of the pound’s rally. This sustained strength suggests that the Bank of England is likely to maintain a hawkish stance. However, caution is necessary in this volatile environment. The market’s tendency for periodic volatility and the ¥184 resistance level demand careful attention. If breached, the next target could be ¥185. As a result, maintaining reasonable position sizes is prudent to manage risk.

In conclusion, the exchange rate between the British pound and Japanese yen exhibits volatility, influenced by the Bank of Japan’s dovishness and the pound’s bullish momentum. Buying opportunities during price dips are favored, considering the prevailing trend. However, caution is advised due to market fluctuations.

Traders should monitor the yen’s resistance levels and acknowledge the presence of noise in the market. The overall upward pressure on the British pound suggests that buyers hold control over the long-term trajectory. Nevertheless, it is important to navigate this volatile environment with care and maintain a cautious approach.

By staying informed about central bank policies, market trends, and potential resistance levels, traders can make more informed decisions and capitalize on opportunities presented by the British pound’s exchange rate with the Japanese yen, as it is a perfect example of central bank divergences at this point. As long as the Bank of Japan continues to be so dovish, it is almost impossible for this pair to be shorted. Yes, there will be the occasional pullback, but at the end of the day, the market will continue to go higher over the long term. I have no interest in selling.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.