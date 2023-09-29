GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Rally Against the Yen

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 02.10.23

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The British pound has rallied a bit against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Friday, as we have sliced through the 50-Day EMA. By doing so, it suggests that the market is going to go higher, perhaps allowing it to run toward the ¥185 level. That being said, it’s also worth noting that the market has underperformed other yen related pairs, due to the fact that the British pound itself is rather weak. At this point, short-term pullbacks could offer plenty of buying opportunities, but I also recognize that the British pound has underperformed against most currencies, and if I want to short the Japanese yen, which is exactly what you are doing if you are buying this pair, the British pound might not be the way to go.

That being said, underneath we have the ¥180 level as major support, it does look like we are at least trying to grind our way higher. If the rest of the yen related pairs continue to rise, it will drag this pair higher, but the softness of the British pound is a bit of an impediment. That being said, I’m not interested in shorting this pair, I just think that it will underperform some of the other pairs that you could be involved in shorting the Japanese yen. If we were to break down below the ¥180 level, then the market could drop to the ¥177.50 level.

If we can break above the ¥185 level, this is a market that could really start to take off, but we need a little bit of help coming out of the GBP itself. Ultimately, this pair is also risk sensitive, so if risk appetite continues to stagnate, that might work against that as well. Nonetheless, the Bank of Japan is stuck with loose monetary policy going forward, therefore I think we’ve got a situation where the interest rate differential will continue to favor almost anything against the Japanese yen, but we also have to worry about the potential of the British economy suffering at the hands of European recession. In other words, this is going to be a positive market, but it’s probably going to be like swimming through mud at this point.

