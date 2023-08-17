GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Crush Yen

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 18.08.23

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

This upward push, especially after multiple tries, highlights the growing preference among traders for a “buy on the dips” strategy. This approach anticipates momentary downturns, aligning with the currency’s likely continued ascent. As a result, many are steering clear of shorting this pair. Significantly, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, situated around ¥180, stands as a testament to the bullish momentum’s strength.

A look at the trading chart hints at a forthcoming move towards the ¥190 level, yet it’s crucial to recognize the challenges of such a trek. On an extended horizon, aiming for the ¥200 level seems like a viable long-term ambition. While this jump might seem ambitious, the interest rate difference between the UK and Japan plays a pivotal role in driving up the pound’s value. Given this backdrop, the upward momentum looks set to persist, encouraging traders to hold onto their positions. This dynamic, especially the attractive financing rates, isn’t something large financial institutions will miss out on.

Temporary downturns should be expected. These offer avenues for traders to identify and capitalize on market value, especially given the bullish streak observed in recent weeks. The breakthrough beyond the significant ¥185 resistance—now likely a support level—might come with some market noise. It seems almost inevitable, though, that the pound is set to soar even higher in time. The market pulling back in this environment will more likely than not be short term opportunities that should be taken advantage of. I have no interest in shorting this pair for the foreseeable future.

To wrap up, the British pound’s recent performance paints a picture of bullish momentum intertwined with tactical support thresholds. The push beyond ¥185 is a pivotal move, echoing the prevailing “buy on the dips” sentiment among the trading community. The envisioned short-lived downturns only cement this viewpoint further. While the road to ¥190 and potentially further looks promising, the pound’s appeal largely hinges on the nuances of interest rate disparities. As the market wades through periodic downturns, the scene offers a plethora of opportunities to capitalize on the dominant bullish trend. Amid these dynamics, a keen focus on pivotal markers, like the ¥185 level, will guide traders in this ever-evolving market landscape.

