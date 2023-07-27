GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Build Momentum Against Yen

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 28.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

During the Thursday trading session, the British pound experienced a slight pullback against the Japanese yen, but it managed to bounce back, showcasing its resilience in the forex markets. Market analysis suggests that potential buyers may reenter the market, focusing on the historical support zone around the ¥180 level. The presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average in proximity to this zone further reinforces the possibility of a significant bounce. In contrast, the Japanese yen’s struggles can be attributed to the country’s prolonged experiment with quantitative easing, contributing to its depreciation against major currencies.

Compared to other major currencies, the British pound has demonstrated remarkable robustness, largely due to proactive measures undertaken by the Bank of England to address significant inflation pressures. These measures have helped stabilize the currency and instilled confidence among investors and traders. As a result, the British pound has remained relatively strong, despite minor pullbacks against certain currencies like the Japanese yen.

In contrast, the Bank of Japan has pursued a strategy of quantitative easing, aimed at maintaining low interest rates to stimulate economic growth. While this approach had its benefits, it also had significant consequences in the forex markets, contributing to the depreciation of the Japanese yen. The prolonged experiment with quantitative easing has led to a bearish sentiment among certain traders towards the Japanese yen.

Looking ahead, there are two potential scenarios for the British pound against the Japanese yen. Firstly, in the event of a breakdown below the 50-Day EMA, the British pound could face a decline towards the ¥175 level. This level has historically served as a crucial pivot point for initiating upward momentum and remains a key support level to closely monitor. If the pound breaks below this level, it may encounter further selling pressure.

Secondly, on the positive side, if the market undergoes a turnaround and experiences an upward surge beyond the ¥183 level, it may pave the way for potential gains towards ¥184 and even ¥185, with the latter serving as the intermediate target. Surpassing this level could lead to further appreciation, and ambitious traders might set their sights on the ¥200 level in the long term, although achieving this milestone may present challenges.

Traders should keep a close eye on the Bank of Japan’s upcoming interest rate decision on Friday, as it could significantly impact the Japanese yen’s performance in the forex markets. Central bank policies play a crucial role in shaping currency movements, and any unexpected announcements during the decision could lead to increased volatility.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.