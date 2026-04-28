GBOOY vs. COIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks have likely encountered both Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and Coinbase Global, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GBOOY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than COIN has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GBOOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.51, while COIN has a forward P/E of 70.90. We also note that GBOOY has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COIN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.45.

Another notable valuation metric for GBOOY is its P/B ratio of 2.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, COIN has a P/B of 3.56.

Based on these metrics and many more, GBOOY holds a Value grade of B, while COIN has a Value grade of D.

GBOOY stands above COIN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that GBOOY is the superior value option right now.

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Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.