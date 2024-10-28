News & Insights

GBM Resources Embraces Strong Corporate Governance Practices

October 28, 2024

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has committed to high standards of corporate governance by adopting the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations. The company has established a comprehensive framework for managing internal controls and business risk, ensuring transparency and accountability. As GBM evolves, it plans to review and potentially adjust its board composition and governance policies to align with its growth and changing activities.

