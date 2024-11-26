News & Insights

GBM Resources Boosts Leadership for Growth

November 26, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has announced key executive appointments to boost its exploration and corporate development efforts. Andrew Krelle will become Executive Director to enhance investor relations, while Edward Jelicich-Kane takes on the role of General Manager – Exploration to spearhead activities at the Yandan Gold Project and Twin Hills JV Gold Project. These strategic moves aim to tap into the potential of GBM’s assets and drive shareholder value.

