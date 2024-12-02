GBM Resources Announces Director Departure and Shareholdings

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.
GBM Resources Limited has announced the departure of its director, Peter Thompson, who held 2,011,467 ordinary shares directly and an additional 5,000,000 shares through Superfine Nominees Pty Ltd. This change in the board could have implications for shareholders and the company’s strategic direction.
