GBM Resources Announces 70 Million Securities Issue

GBM Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 70 million securities, consisting of 60 million performance rights and 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This issuance is set for November 28, 2024, and aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and market presence. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this move impacts GBM’s stock performance on the Australian Securities Exchange.

