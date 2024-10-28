GBM Resources Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy, with materials available online, ensuring their participation even if they cannot attend in person. This move reflects a shift towards digital accessibility in shareholder communications.

