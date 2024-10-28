GBM Resources and Newmont Uncover Promising Gold Veins

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited announced that Newmont has successfully intersected mineralized epithermal veining at the Glen Eva site, suggesting significant potential for deeper mineralization. The recent drilling program, which is part of a joint venture, included the completion of 94 air core holes, with assay results expected later this year. This exploration could enhance the prospect of Newmont acquiring a 51% stake in the Mount Coolon Gold Project.

For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.