News & Insights

Stocks

GBM Resources and Newmont Uncover Promising Gold Veins

October 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited announced that Newmont has successfully intersected mineralized epithermal veining at the Glen Eva site, suggesting significant potential for deeper mineralization. The recent drilling program, which is part of a joint venture, included the completion of 94 air core holes, with assay results expected later this year. This exploration could enhance the prospect of Newmont acquiring a 51% stake in the Mount Coolon Gold Project.

For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.