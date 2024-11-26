GBM Resources AGM: Key Resolutions and a ‘First Strike’

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
GBM Resources Limited announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were determined by a poll. Notably, more than 25% of votes opposed the adoption of the 2024 remuneration report, marking a ‘first strike’ under Australian corporate law. Despite this, a special resolution was successfully passed by a sufficient majority.
For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.