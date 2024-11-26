News & Insights

GBM Resources AGM: Key Resolutions and a ‘First Strike’

November 26, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were determined by a poll. Notably, more than 25% of votes opposed the adoption of the 2024 remuneration report, marking a ‘first strike’ under Australian corporate law. Despite this, a special resolution was successfully passed by a sufficient majority.

For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

