GBL Executes Share Buyback and Focuses on Growth

May 28, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Between May 20 and May 24, 2024, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) purchased a total of 141,321 of its own shares at an average price of €70.88, amounting to €10,016,489, under a buyback program authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 28, 2020. As a result, GBL now owns 6.9% of its outstanding capital, which represents 14.7% of the seventh buyback program, with a current suspension of its liquidity contract. GBL, a leading investment holding company in Europe, is committed to long-term value creation, focusing on expanding its portfolio and providing shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks.

