GBIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Generation Bio Co (Symbol: GBIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.89, changing hands as high as $29.31 per share. Generation Bio Co shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBIO's low point in its 52 week range is $17 per share, with $55.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.