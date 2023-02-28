Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the GBIL ETF, which added 6,200,000 units, or a 13.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of WTAI, in morning trading today Ambarella is up about 2.6%, and Lattice Semiconductor is up by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: GBIL, WTAI: Big ETF Inflows

