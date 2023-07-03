GBIL Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GBIL

In trading on Monday, shares of the GBIL ETF (Symbol: GBIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.84, changing hands as low as $99.67 per share. GBIL shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBIL's low point in its 52 week range is $99.56 per share, with $100.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.68.

