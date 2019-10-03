GBDC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.02, changing hands as low as $17.00 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.21 per share, with $19.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.