GBDC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.46, changing hands as low as $15.44 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.48 per share, with $16.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.44.

