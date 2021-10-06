GBCI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/8/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/8/21, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 10/21/21. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $54.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 10/8/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.22 per share, with $67.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.96.

In Wednesday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.