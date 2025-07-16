GBank Financial Holdings Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will release Q2 2025 results on July 28 and host anearnings callon July 29.

Quiver AI Summary

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on July 28, 2025. The company will host a quarterlyearnings callthe following day, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST, which will be accessible remotely via the ZOOM app or by telephone, with no physical attendance location. GBank, headquartered in Las Vegas, operates as a bank holding company and provides a range of banking products and services while focusing on the gaming and sports entertainment markets. It is noteworthy for being a leading national SBA lender, operating across 40 states, with full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas. Investors can find more information on the company's website, where it regularly posts important information for compliance with SEC disclosure obligations.

Potential Positives

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and updates to investors on the company's performance.

The company is hosting a quarterlyearnings call allowing investors and interested parties to engage directly and ask questions, promoting open communication.

GBank's unique position as a fintech provider for the gaming industry, along with its status as a top national SBA lender, highlights its diverse revenue streams and market reach across 40 states.

The press release emphasizes the convenience of remote participation for stakeholders, reflecting a modern approach to investor relations and accessibility.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary insights or expectations regarding the company's second quarter financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and proactive communication.

There is no mention of recent financial challenges or operational issues the company may be facing, which could lead to speculation about potential problems affecting future performance.

FAQ

What are GBank Financial Holdings' second quarter 2025 results release date?

GBank Financial Holdings plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 28, 2025.

When will theearnings calltake place?

The quarterlyearnings callwill occur on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST.

How can I join theearnings call

Participants can join via ZOOM or by telephone using the provided conference ID and passcode.

What services does GBank offer?

GBank provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products, focusing on gaming clients and SBA lending.

Where can I find more information about GBank?

Visit www.gbankfinancialholdings.com for more details, including press releases and important investor information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GBFH Insider Trading Activity

$GBFH insiders have traded $GBFH stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES WILLIAM JR. GRIEGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,200,875 .

. ALFRED LEE FINLEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,417 shares for an estimated $1,365,431 .

. EDWARD MICHAEL NIGRO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,239 shares for an estimated $1,347,524 .

. ALAN CURTIS SKLAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,808 shares for an estimated $65,167.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GBFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $GBFH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank"), today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 28, 2025, and will host its quarterlyearnings callon Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., PST. Interested parties can participate remotely via Internet connectivity. There will be no physical location for attendance.





Interested parties may join online, via the ZOOM app on their smartphones, or by telephone:









ZOOM Video Conference ID 826 3030 7240











Passcode: 549549











Joining by ZOOM Video Conference:











Log in on your computer at







https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82630307240?pwd=TU4yZXJqMEc2VGZoUm5rRTl0OVFxdz09







or use the ZOOM app on your smartphone.







Joining by Telephone











Dial (408) 638-0968. The conference ID is 826 3030 7240. Passcode: 549549.







About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.







GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GBFH.” Our national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serve gaming clients across the U.S. and feature the GBank Visa Signature



®



Card—a tailored product for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The Bank is also a top national SBA lender, now operating across 40 states. Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit



www.gbankfinancialholdings.com



for more information.







Available Information







The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under



www.gbankfinancialholdings.com



and, more specifically, under the News & Media tab at www.gbankfinancialholdings.com/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.





The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.







For Further Information, Contact:









GBank Financial Holdings Inc.







T. Ryan Sullivan





President and CEO





702-851-4200







rsullivan@g.bank







Source: GBank Financial Holdings Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.