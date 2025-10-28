GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.31 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $5.02 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GBank Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.33 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $20.18 million from $16.10 million last year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.31 Mln. vs. $5.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $20.18 Mln vs. $16.10 Mln last year.

