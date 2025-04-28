GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Approval for Nasdaq Capital Market Listing

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. announced its uplisting to Nasdaq, starting April 30, 2025, under ticker "GBFH."

Quiver AI Summary

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with trading expected to begin on April 30, 2025, under the ticker symbol "GBFH." The stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX until the transition takes place, and no action is required from shareholders. Executive Chairman Edward M. Nigro expressed gratitude to shareholders for their support, while President and CEO T. Ryan Sullivan highlighted the uplisting as a testament to the company's strategy and the trust placed in them by investors. The release also included forward-looking statements involving potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's achievements.

Potential Positives

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has received approval for its shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing its visibility and accessibility to investors.



The uplisting is expected to provide shareholders with increased liquidity and the potential for greater share value.



The announcement is characterized as a milestone that validates the company's strategic strength and the confidence of its shareholders.



The company's ticker symbol will remain unchanged at "GBFH," providing continuity for existing shareholders during the transition to Nasdaq trading.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a notable disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns about the company's future performance.

The mention of potential risks such as increased competition, regulatory changes, and economic fluctuations could suggest vulnerabilities that may impact investor confidence.

While the uplisting to Nasdaq is generally positive, the need for a cautionary statement may indicate that the company is facing significant challenges that could hinder its growth or stability.

FAQ

When will GBank's shares start trading on Nasdaq?

GBank's shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 30, 2025.

What is the ticker symbol for GBank on Nasdaq?

The ticker symbol for GBank on Nasdaq will remain “GBFH,” the same as on OTCQX.

Do shareholders need to take action due to the uplisting?

No, shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting.

Who commented on the Nasdaq uplisting?

Edward M. Nigro and T. Ryan Sullivan provided positive comments regarding the Nasdaq uplisting.

Where can I learn more about GBank Financial Holdings Inc.?

You can click on the provided link in the press release to learn more about GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GBFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GBFH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 10,000 shares (+166.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $374,000

EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST added 4,478 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,554

KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX:



GBFH



), the parent company of



GBank



(the “Bank”), announced today that its shares of common stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on April 30, 2025, under the ticker symbol “GBFH.” The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX until trading on Nasdaq commences. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting, and the Company’s ticker symbol “GBFH” will remain unchanged.





Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman, added, “Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market culminates our efforts to provide shareholders with liquidity and consequential share value—thank you for believing in us and supporting us these many years—we look forward to many more.”





T. Ryan Sullivan, President and CEO of GBank Financial Holdings Inc., stated, “Our Nasdaq uplisting is more than a milestone—this moment affirms the strength of our strategy, the determination of our team, and the trust our shareholders have placed in us.”







Click here to learn more about







GBank Financial Holdings Inc.











Notice Regarding Disclosures and Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, any statements related to the listing, uplisting or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue,” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions; potential recessionary impacts; market fluctuations; increased competition for deposits; regulatory changes affecting the banking industry; interest rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; political instability; cybersecurity threats; severe weather or natural disasters; and the development and adoption of emerging technologies.





Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that the results contemplated will be achieved. Due to these and other risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect new information or future events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





