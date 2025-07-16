GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $GBFH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS ($GBFH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,056,000 and earnings of $0.40 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GBFH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GBFH stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES WILLIAM JR. GRIEGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,200,875 .

. ALFRED LEE FINLEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,417 shares for an estimated $1,365,431 .

. EDWARD MICHAEL NIGRO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,239 shares for an estimated $1,347,524 .

. ALAN CURTIS SKLAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,808 shares for an estimated $65,167.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.