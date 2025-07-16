GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $GBFH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS ($GBFH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,056,000 and earnings of $0.40 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GBFH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GBFH stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES WILLIAM JR. GRIEGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,200,875.
- ALFRED LEE FINLEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,417 shares for an estimated $1,365,431.
- EDWARD MICHAEL NIGRO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,239 shares for an estimated $1,347,524.
- ALAN CURTIS SKLAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,808 shares for an estimated $65,167.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAPIN DAVIS, INC. added 203,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,209,475
- RVW WEALTH, LLC added 11,275 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $399,247
- DESTINY WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 10,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $364,191
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 10,000 shares (+166.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $374,000
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.