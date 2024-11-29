GB Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

GB Group plc (GB:GBG) has released an update.

GB Group PLC announces that its total number of voting rights in ordinary shares stands at 252,626,519, with no shares held in treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders to assess their notification requirements under financial regulations. Investors should use this information to stay informed about their stake in the company.

